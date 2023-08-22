The Winona area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 108. We'll see a low temperature of 80 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.