The Winona area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. …
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We …
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…