Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night as a cold front works over the area. A few storms could produce damaging wind and hail. Get the …
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. …
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy ra…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We …
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …