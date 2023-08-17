Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2023 in Winona, MN
