Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winona. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Winona, MN
