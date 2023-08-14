Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.