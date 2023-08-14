Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2023 in Winona, MN
