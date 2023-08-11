The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.