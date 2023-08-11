The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Part…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partl…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods …