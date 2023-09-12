With pages including Lake Winona, the city’s historic library and iconic stops like the Lakeview Drive-Inn, Visit Winona has published its second edition of the "Winona Coloring Book."

Partnering with area artists and attractions, Visit Winona’s second edition of the interactive book both expands on landmarks unique to Winona and brings back crowd-favorite pages from the first book.

The original "Winona Coloring Book" was created in 2017 and this new edition includes seven coloring pages from the original and 11 new, artist-made pages.

Visit Winona Partnership Director Kate Carlson said the books have become popular for both residents of Winona and the many visitors the city hosts.

“We have a lot of Winonans coming in specifically to buy for their family and friends,” Carlson said. “And it’s a great memento to remember a trip by, almost extending the vacation with 18 beautiful pages to fill.”

Carlson said after the first edition’s success six years ago, Visit Winona wanted to grow and bring in new artists.

“We are lucky enough to have great relationships with a lot of our Winona attractions and businesses," Carlson said. "And we see a lot of visitors wanting to take home a little bit of Winona."

The second edition has art from local artists Toni Ambrosen, Julia Crozier, Brianne Daniels, Julie Johnston and Judson Portzer. Each image was sketched with the unique style of the artist assigned to the page.

Featured artist Daniels said working on the book was an inspiring creative experience and that she had fun learning how much the businesses in Winona mean to the community.

“It makes me proud to use my skills to make something of which the entire Winona area and beyond can enjoy,” Daniels said.

A new page in the coloring book includes custom artwork by Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Stained Glass Studio painter Judson Portzer entitled “Winona Wild” after he won an internal design contest at the company.

Marketing and recruitment coordinator for the Winona stained glass business Amanda Steine said the entire team was excited for the opportunity to work on the community-centered project.

“Judson, like many of our employees, comes to us from another part of the country: Alabama,” Steine said. “It was such a joy to see how someone new to our community could take such pride in depicting the beauty we are lucky enough to be surrounded by each day.”

Carlson said the original works in the coloring book are a showcase for the artistic talent in the community.

“It’s a commemorative keepsake for sure, but also I think it’s not only a great showpiece for the beauty of our area but the amazing art we have here,” Carlson said.

Winona Coloring Books are $6 each and available at local retailers including the Visit Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street, and online at VisitWinona.com