The Minnesota Humanities Center is looking for paid discussion leaders in Minneapolis, Mankato and Winona for the spring 2024 series, "Examining Military Service From the Margins," which is funded by the NEH.

This discussion series will bring together veterans and civilians to examine the experiences of female, Black, American Indian, LGBTQ and immigrant service members across U.S. history and to discuss the complicated dynamics with serving a country that limits citizens’ and service members’ freedoms. Facilitated by pairs of discussion leaders, each week in the five-week series will examine a different veteran group’s experience using historical resources like oral histories, narratives, film, legal documents, poetry, comics and more. To properly understand the complexity of change over time, participants will examine a wide range of time periods, including the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Vietnam War and the post 9/11 era.

Applicants with military experience, teaching or facilitation experience, and/or representing diverse backgrounds and voices, are encouraged to apply to become a discussion leader by Sept. 25. Paid training will occur Oct. 20-22 at a required weekend retreat at MHC with guest military scholars. Series dates for the spring of 2024 are to be determined. One of the discussion locations will be at the Winona County History Center in Winona.

For more information and to apply, visit www.mnhum.org/program/examining-military-service-from-the-margins.