The Winona Boathouse Association is asking for volunteers to join the group for a Latsch Island cleanup on Sunday.

The cleanup will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and insect repellent. Trash bags will be provided.

Work will be done to clean up debris from beaches, trails, woods and park areas.

Those who plan to participate in the cleanup should meet at the stage in the center of the park near Wagon Bridge.