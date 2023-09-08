Do you have an active interest in gardening? Do you have a desire to share your gardening interest with others? Are you willing to learn more about gardening and other horticultural topics? Are you able to communicate with groups of people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have the qualities we look for in the Extension Master Gardener program.

In 2022, 2,953 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota contributing over 169,500 volunteer hours and reaching over 142,300 Minnesota residents. These volunteers are extremely dedicated and put in time and effort toward continuing education. If you believe that you have the skills and passion it takes to be an Extension Master Gardener, applications are open and available at z.umn.edu/mg2024onlineapp.

The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a core course, which can be taken online. The core course takes approximately 50 hours to complete and cost $340. Financial assistance is available on a case-by-case basis. You can talk to your local program coordinator if this is a barrier to your ability to join the program. We are happy to work with you to find a solution that works for all of us.

Extension Master Gardeners work hard to give back to their communities each year. As a first year Extension Master Gardener, you will put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that, the required amount is just 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number because they are excited and passionate about the program. Your local program coordinator and fellow volunteers will help you discover volunteer opportunities in your county. These opportunities may be tailored to your specific areas of interest.

If you are interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener volunteer or learning more about the program, please contact your local program coordinator or fill out the application at z.umn.edu/mg2024onlineapp. The applications are now available, and we look forward to welcoming new volunteers in 2024! All applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1.