Summer break has drawn to an end for school students in Winona as Winona Area Public Schools were back in session Wednesday.

While back to school can mean cracking open a fresh box of pencils, reuniting with friends and starting a new grade level, the transition can sometimes be hard for students, said Goodview Elementary Principal Emily Cassellius.

“Being prepared the night before, setting out their outfit, making sure their backpack is ready to go are all things that can help ease that transition back in,” Cassellius said. “And I think parents can just really be excited and rest assured that teachers and staff have been working super hard to prepare for this year.”

Cassellius said she still gets as excited for the first day of school as she did when she was in elementary school.

“That same excitement happens every year,” Cassellius said. “We’ve been working hard the last couple weeks as staff to get ready. And they’re ready to make it a great year for all of our students.”

It’s important students know that school is a place where they’re going to be welcomed and included, Cassellius said.

“They’re going to learn and make new friends,” Cassellius said. “There’s nothing for a student to be nervous or anxious about, we want what’s best for them, and we’re going to have a great year.”