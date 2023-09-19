Minnesota State College Southeast officials are looking to help address the shortage of qualified nursing assistants in the state.

The college announced it will bring back its tuition free nursing assistant training and testing program through the Next Generation Nursing Assistant — Train, Test, Work initiative.

The technical and community college will offer the free course at its Red Wing and Winona campuses, saving participants more than $1,500.

Courses start Oct. 9 in Red Wing and Oct. 23 in Winona. They will take place on campus and online via Zoom over a six-week period.

Additional courses will be offered in 2024.

Seth Flatten administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast and said the state has heavily invested in nursing assistant training for many years and in recent years has offered it for free.

“Basically, paying for students to take the training up front instead of reimbursing them on the back end,” Flatten said about the program. “The whole initiative is designed to really get people into the workforce right away. And once they’re on the registry, any facility in the state would be looking to hire them.”

Flatten said there’s been a great need for nursing assistants after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the training typically serves as a first step into nursing as a career.

“We’re going to have some employer engagement that could be anything from employers who will do real interviews, could be assisting with a facility or an employer coming in to orientation to talk about what a day in the life of a nursing assistant looks like,” Flatten said. “Really the goal is that all of the students would have at least a conditional job offer before they complete training and testing.”

After a student successfully completes the program, they will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation and be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry.

The training will operate in a hybrid classroom, Flatten said. Students will need access to a computer either at home or on campus. Students will have daily work on units with unit quizzes and tests and will have hands-on training near the end of the class.

This is the third year Minnesota State College Southeast has offered the free course. Flatten said the program attracts a broad spectrum of students ranging from those who recently graduated high school to adults looking for a career change.

“We’re very excited about this, and it’s been a great opportunity for individuals to get into health care,” Flatten said. “This is really the first step, and for it to be paid up front it’s really almost at no risk.”

Space is limited and courses will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are required to work as a nursing assistant after training completion.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.southeastmn.edu/training and scroll down to “Next Generation Nursing Assistant Training." For additional assistance, contact Seth Flatten at 507-703-6165 or at seth.flatten@southeastmn.edu.