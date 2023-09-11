A 25-year-old Minnesota City woman is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl under 18 years old for at least six months, according to new charges filed in Winona County District Court.

Jessica Hailee Devorak is charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order, a misdemeanor.

She appeared Thursday before Judge Mary Leahy, who ordered Devorak released on $10,000 bail provided she have no more contact with children, abstain from controlled substances and alcohol and not leave the state without prior court approval.

Devorak's charges say she held a position of authority over the girl. Devorak was previously licensed to provide child foster care for children under 18 years old by the Winona County Department of Human Services.

That license was revoked on Dec. 21, 2022.

Devorak is accused of physically attacking the same girl in a separate but related Winona County case, where she is charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Her next court date is scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to court documents, the Winona County Sheriff's Office began investigating Devorak on Sept. 24, 2022, after a girl between 16 and 17 years old reported that Devorak had strangled and slapped the girl following an argument at Devorak's residence.

Devorak told the girl that no one would believe her and that if the girl told anyone about the assault and Devorak went to jail, she would euthanize one of the girl's pets and the others would die.

Charges were filed against Devorak regarding the alleged assaults four days after they were first reported.

The girl, who was living with Devorak, who at the time was a licensed foster parent, also told deputies during the September 2022 interview that Devorak had repeatedly sexually assaulted her starting in February 2022.

Devorak denied abusing or sexually assaulting the girl to police.

On Aug. 29, 2023, law enforcement again began investigating Devorak, this time for violating a domestic abuse no contact order issued in the assault case.

The girl told police that Devorak began contacting her in November 2022 through text messages and through Snapchat.

Devorak began sexually assaulting the girl shortly after and gave the girl marijuana, a ring and an iPhone, according to the complaint. She also told the girl that if she had to go to prison, Devorak would kill herself.

"(Devorak) talked with (the girl) about the night law enforcement was called and told her how bad jail was and how much money her charges were costing her all because of (the girl)," part of the complaint states.

The girl has been living in a different residence since law enforcement was first notified of the allegations.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you toward help.