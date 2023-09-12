The new Winona County Jail will host free public tours of the facility Sunday, according to a press release.

Tours will begin at 1 p.m. — with subsequent tours starting at 10-minute intervals — and will last between 70 and 90 minutes. The last tour will start at 3:30 p.m., so organizers are asking the public to arrive before then.

Tours will stop at seven stations that include the booking area, administration, housing units and the jail kitchen. Each station will be staffed by a member of the county sheriff's office who will give a brief presentation about that area.

The public will not be allowed to take photos or videos. Backpacks, purses or bags of any kind, as well as guns, knives, other dangerous weapons and contraband are not allowed inside the jail.

In addition to touring the new jail, visitors can learn about the sheriff's K-9 Unit, SOAR Team, Mounted Posse and DIVE Unit. These units will be on display in the parking lot between the jail and the courthouse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.