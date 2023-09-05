A Winona man was arrested Monday night for an assault that left the victim with several facial fractures and in a hospital bed.

The Winona Police Department received a report of a man “beating and stomping” another man in the street and a parking lot near the intersection of Third and Walnut streets in downtown Winona a little before 6 p.m. Friday.

Police found the victim bleeding from his face at the scene. Witnesses identified the assailant as Richard Gordon Deppe, 31 of Winona. The victim said he knows Deppe.

Witnesses told police Deppe came upon the victim punching him and repeatedly kicking him in the head after he fell to the ground seemingly unprovoked, police said.

Law enforcement was unsuccessful in locating Deppe on Friday but received a phone call from him asking why they were looking for him.

When the officer responded with the reasoning, Deppe replied saying he “would talk to his people and get back to us,” police said. Deppe never got back to the police and the search for him continued over the weekend.

Eventually, law enforcement received information about Deppe’s whereabouts and he was located at an apartment on the 100 block of Lafayette Street Monday night around 10:30 p.m.

Deppe was arrested without incident and detained for third-degree felony assault charges based on the injuries to the victim.

The victim was transported via ambulance Friday to Winona Health then to a hospital in La Crosse for severe injuries including several facial fractures. The injuries are not life-threatening.