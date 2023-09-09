Carriage House Bed & Breakfast owner Grace Irwin says she got into the business “by total mistake.”

Irwin will celebrate the two-year anniversary of owning and running the Victorian-era bed and breakfast next week, a milestone she never expected.

Irwin is from south Florida and after the birth of her daughter, her mother was looking for a home to purchase in Winona.

“My mom and I used to stay at bed and breakfasts when we were younger and always thought it would be cool if we owned one,” Irwin said. “Of course she wanted to come and be by her grandbaby, so we were just looking for any house and this place came on the market. We immediately said, ‘Wow.’”

In September 2021, the house originally built by Conrad Bohn in 1870 that has operated as a bed and breakfast since 1986, opened up with new owners in Irwin; her mother, Jan Grenell; and Irwin’s toddler, who loves to greet guests at the door.

“That’s kind of the beauty of it, you’re doing it all surrounded by family,” Irwin said.

The house was built with a three-story carriage house in the 19th century and could accommodate six carriages, several horses, a hayloft and had rooms for stable boys. The remodeled carriage house now holds the bed and breakfast’s four guest rooms.

Additionally, the main house offers guests more common spaces and a seat for breakfast at its 18-seat table.

Carriage House Bed & Breakfast Address: 420 Main St., Winona Contact: 507-452-8256 Information: www.chbb.com

“We do find that people, even before they come sit down at the breakfast table in the morning, have made friends with the other guests — they’re hanging out in the four seasons room, drinking coffee, sitting outside,” Irwin said. “I think a lot of people come here looking for human interaction, and that’s definitely what sets us apart as a business.”

Grenell said one of the quirks of running a bed and breakfast is the people you meet.

“We are very blessed and lucky because most of the people who have stayed here with us, by the end of their stay, I almost feel like their family,” Grenell said. “And I hate seeing them go.”

Irwin said the busiest season for the business is the summer but said there are many things going on year round in Winona that bring people to visit, whether it’s arts, outdoor recreation or events at the university.

“I feel like people do love this quirky little town,” Irwin said. “We’re in this look nook, right in the Driftless Region where we have these beautiful bluffs and there’s tons of stuff to do.”

Irwin said the home was built during a time when Winona’s lumber industry thrived and has retained its history and character into the present day.

“For the decor and style inside the house, I feel like we love and embrace all of the old character, the woodwork and some old pieces of furniture, but we do also try to bring in some new stuff,” Irwin said. “And for the rooms, they don’t all look the same. It definitely is not like a hotel.”

The last two years has been full of learning, challenges and also great memories, Irwin said.

“It’s been a really great experience,” Irwin said. “I think everything’s always different than you expect, but overall it’s a really positive experience."

