Miller Scrap & Disposal recently donated $1,010 to Winona Volunteer Services to help fight hunger in the community as part of their Community Give-Back Program. Miller Scrap & Disposal is making a donation to a different nonprofit each month for every new customer who signs up for Miller Disposal’s local trash service.

“The Miller family has been providing local recycling and waste solutions to the community for over 100 years,” said Jerry Miller. “Not only are we focused on providing quality local service to our customers, but we make it a priority to give back and support the community where we live, work and raise our families. Our newly launched Community Give-Back Program is another one of the many ways we are proud to support the community.”