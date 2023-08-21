A Picture of Her (2023, Romance) Rhiannon Fish, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Life (1999, Comedy-drama) Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence BET, 5 p.m.
You're Not Safe Here (2021, Suspense) Haskiri Velazquez, Cleo Anthony LMN, 5 p.m.
Sonic the Hedgehog (2020, Family) James Marsden, Jim Carrey Nick, 6 p.m.
The Proposal (2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds FX, 6:30 p.m.
Police Academy (1984, Comedy) Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall AMC, 7 p.m.
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981, Adventure) Harrison Ford, Karen Allen Paramount, 7 p.m.
The Negotiator (1998, Suspense) Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey POP, 7 p.m.
Young, Stalked and Pregnant (2020, Suspense) Lindsay Hartley, Taylor Blackwell LMN, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Coming to America (1988, Comedy) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall BET, 8 p.m. 8
Mile (2002, Drama) Eminem, Kim Basinger VH1, 9 p.m.
The Pregnancy Promise (2023, Suspense) Alexandra Swanbeck, Macy Jacob LMN, 9 p.m.
Deep Blue Sea (1999, Science fiction) Thomas Jane, Sa¡ ron Burrows TNT, 9:30 p.m.