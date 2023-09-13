The Recharge Winona EV Test Drive and Expo will be held Saturday at the Integrated Wellness Complex at Winona State University, according to a press release.

The event, which will give attendees the opportunity to test drive a variety of makes and models of EVs, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Attendees will also be able to ride an electric bike and learn about local, state and federal rebates. EV experts will be in attendance to answer questions.

For more information, visit www.recharge-minnesota.org.