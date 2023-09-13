The Winona Area Youth Hockey Association's program teaching the fundamentals of skating to local youth begins its fall session Monday, according to a press release.

The program is affiliated with USA Hockey and is intended for children interested in playing hockey, the release says. All coaches running the program are registered with USA Hockey.

Practices will be held at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and at 8 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28. Practices will be 30-45 minutes long, and the program is also offered in December and March.

Participants must be registered with the Winona Area Youth Hockey Association and USA Hockey. Registration for WAYHA is free; for USA Hockey it is $15 for kids in born 2017 and later.

Equipment will be provided to all participants to borrow for free.

Visit www.winonahockey.com for more information and to register.