The Minnesota Marine Art Museum will open three new exhibitions under the theme The Big Catch this weekend, according to a press release.

The three exhibitions — made by three artists using different mediums — seek to explore our relationship with the underwater world and our desire to understand it, the release says.

Dwight Hwang is a gyotaku artist and has created lifelike fish prints; abstract paintings from Kimble. A Bromley "invoke the emotional drama of the literary classic 'Moby-Dick;'" and Kristian Brevik's sculpture lanterns shine light on the fragility of marine life.

The exhibitions officially open on Saturday, but MMAM will hold a preview party Friday. In addition to seeing the works early, those who attend Friday's event will be able to experience a staged social hosted by Andy DuCett with Hwang and Brevik, a musical performance by Ghostland Radio and a rendition of "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner."

Tickets for Friday's event, which runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., are $15 for non-members and $10 for members. They can be purchased at the door or in advance at MMAM.org.

Those attending Saturday's official opening do not need to be MMAM members, though discounts will be offered for those who wish to become members. Hwang and Brevik will also lead artist inclusive tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday; tour tickets are $12 for non-members and free for members.

The weekend wraps up Sunday with family and friend groups getting in for $20 per group. Hwang will have a live demonstration of fish printing at 10:30 a.m.