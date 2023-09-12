Sept. 15-16
Oktoberfest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music; food and drink vendors; family entertainment. Cost: $18 weekend wristband; $12 daily wristband. Information: gochippewacounty.com/oktoberfest-chippewa-falls.
Sept. 15-17
Applefest, Abnet Field, Spruce Drive and South 11th Street, La Crescent, Minn. Featuring: King Apple Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; carnival; live music. Information: applefestusa.com.
Sept. 16-17
Garland Days, Garland House and Tourist Center, 357 W. Garland St., West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Pioneer stew; silent auction; live music; Corvette show and ice cream-cake celebration on Sunday. Information: westsalemhistoricalsociety.org.
Driftless Area Art Festival, Beauford Anderson Park, 101 Church St., Soldiers Grove, Wis. Featuring: Variety of artists; food vendors. Information: www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.
Sept. 21-24
Boats and Bluegrass, Prairie Island Campground, 1120 Prairie Island Road, Winona, Minn. Information: www.boatsandbluegrass.com.
Sept. 22-24
Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts; flea market and antiques; farmers market. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.cranfest.com.
Apple Festival, Main St., Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, carnival, flea market, raffles. Information: www.gaysmills.org/applefest.html.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.