One of the most beloved and likable actors in Hollywood history, James Stewart's "nice-guy" everyman appearance and famously folksy drawl may have hidden his deceptively expansive acting range. He could do it all and make it seem easy while doing it, whether it was collaborating with director Frank Capra on classics like Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939), which netted him the first of his five Best Actor Oscar nominations, or headlining powerful dramas like The FBI Story (1959) and Western titles including Winchester '73 (1950) and Shenandoah (1965). You can explore Stewart's range in these films and more during today's Summer Under the Stars celebration.