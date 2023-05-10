Turner Classic Movies' monthlong Wednesday night salute to legendary actor William Powell continues with eight of his appearances in mystery films. Up first, and comprising most of the lineup, are his most famous from among those: the six comedy/ mystery movies in the Thin Man series based on characters created by Dashiell Hammett. Powell and Myrna Loy play Nick and Nora Charles, the witty, hard-drinking, fun-loving, high-society couple who, with their lovable dog Asta, often find themselves embroiled in solving mysteries. Starting things off is the 1934 original, The Thin Man (pictured), followed by After the Thin Man (1936), Another Thin Man (1939), Shadow of the Thin Man (1941), The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) and Song of the Thin Man (1947). Finishing the schedule early tomorrow morning are director Michael Curtiz's Private Detective 62 (1933), in which Powell plays a private detective who falls for the society woman (Margaret Lindsay) he has been hired to frame in a made-up scandal; and The Kennel Murder Case (1933), which was Powell's fifth and final appearance as Philo Vance, the amateur detective protagonist of S.S. Van Dine's crime novels (Powell's first starring role in a film had come when he portrayed Vance for the first time, in the 1929 mystery The Canary Murder Case). — Jeff Pfeiffer