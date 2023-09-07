To celebrate what would have been Peter Lawford's 100th birthday, tonight's lineup will feature some of the English actor's greatest films. First up is 1947's Good News (pictured), a lighthearted musical co-starring June Allyson, followed by It Happened in Brooklyn (1947), a musical romance co-starring Frank Sinatra and Kathryn Grayson; Little Women (1949), an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, which again co-stars Allyson; Son of Lassie (1945), one of the many film sequels to the beloved pet drama Lassie Come Home; and, lastly, On an Island With You (1948), a comedy/musical co-starring Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban.