Candidates who are facing off during the May 9 primary election for the vacant Winona County Commissioner District 3 position were recently asked by the Winona Daily News to share about themselves and their interest in the position.

Candidates for the position are Josh Elsing, Pat Heim and William "Bill" Spitzer.

Each day, the Daily News will print the answers to one of the five questions listed on the questionnaire.

For the fourth question, candidates were asked to share what some of their top priorities would be in the position.

Here are the candidates' answers:

Josh Elsing

"Being open to people's concerns is key and pulling from experiences in managing and owning businesses is crucial for a fiscally responsible, accountable, and transparent government. Protecting our road funds, keeping our property and local tax levy in check, advocating small government, supporting our local agriculture, local businesses, townships and cities in our rural district are a few priorities all while being responsible with our environment. Having a strong background in agriculture and rural community government and development is something I hope brings continuity to the County Board and keeps the People first. 'Open and transparent' are key words I see used a lot, but that must have community engagement to be relevant. It seems to me that public attendance or engagement at local levels seems to be dwindling. We need to get the pople involved in our government again."

Pat Heim

"This election is not about me or 'my' agenda… it's about the community and the future of Winona County. Elections need candidates, and candidates need voters to make informed choices.

"These past weeks I've attended meetings, fielded phone calls, answered emails, knocked on doors and have been stopped by constituents to help me understand their concerns ... what they are happy

with and what they might like to see change. Resoundingly, I've heard we need to consider air/water quality, renewable energy,fish kills,manure digester systems,animal caps,road maintenance/repair, tax reassessment, ranked-choice voting and electronic ballot boxes.

"My personal topics of importance include preserving natural resources, supporting local farmers, getting road projects back on track, property tax reevaluation, scrutiny of expenditures and a thriving community. It's also imperative that youth remain active in productive outlets (i.e., education, worship, 4-H, FFA, athletics, hunting/fishing and other extracurriculars) to become well-rounded, disciplined and confident individuals."

William 'Bill' Spitzer

"My priorities would include preserving the family farm,preserving natural resources and building a sustainable levy. I come from along line of family farmers and know the struggles and the benefits they bring to our county. Their voices must be heard because the family farmer knows the value of the land and its resources. Preserving those resources is important. Water is one of those precious resources, and serving as a steward of the water for 7 years as chairperson for the local sanitary district provided me the experience to guide my decisions. Lastly, our levy. Like farmers are stewards of our land,commissioners are stewards of your tax dollars. We have an obligation to spend those dollars responsibly and keep Winona County affordable. My experience working with a $7 million budget as the mayor of St. Charles will help me make sure we are spending your hard-earned money wisely."