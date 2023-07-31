INDIANA: A mass shooting at a large party in Indiana early Sunday morning left one person dead, police said. A hospital said 19 people were being treated for injuries at its facility. Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just after 1 a.m., The Star Press reported.

MICHIGAN: An early morning shooting Sunday in Michigan wounded five people, including two who were listed in critical condition, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m., the Lansing Police Department said in a statement. The five victims ranged in age from 16 to 26, police said.

RUSSIA STORMS: Ten people — including three children — died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday. Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists, Russia's emergencies ministry said.

AFRICA: The Central African Republic went to the polls Sunday in a highly anticipated vote on a new constitution that would remove presidential term limits. President Faustin Archange Touadera wants to extend presidential terms from five to seven years and remove the previous two-term limit.

CAIRO: Palestinian factions met Sunday in Egypt to discuss reconciliation efforts as violence in the occupied West Bank surged between Israel and Palestinian militants. The main groups, Hamas and Fatah, have been split since 2007 and repeated reconciliation attempts having failed.

BEIRUT: Fighting raged Sunday in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon, killing at least five people and wounding seven, Palestinian officials said. UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, put the death toll at six.