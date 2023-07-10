PHILLIES: Philadelphia placed left-handed reliever José Alvarado on the 15-day injured list because of left elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old Alvarado has appeared in 26 games and last pitched Thursday in a one-inning scoreless outing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ORIOLES: Baltimore activated infielder Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day injured list Sunday. Mountcastle last played on June 8 but has since been sidelined with vertigo.

YANKEES: Hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired by New York after Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs, a rare midseason change by a franchise that has prized stability since Hal Steinbrenner took over from his father as controlling owner.