SUSPECT ACQUITTED: Ramsey County Judge Kelly Olmstead acquitted Antonio Dupree Wright of Minnesota of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others in St. Paul last year in a case that hinged on an alibi defense. Wright's lawyer said he was in Chicago at the time.

SOUTH CAROLINA: A Marine Corps pilot safely ejected from a fighter jet over North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon and the search for his missing aircraft was focused on two lakes north of North Charleston, military officials said.

BEIRUT: A top official with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group said Sunday that Palestinian and Lebanese officials have given militant Islamist groups in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp until the end of the month to hand over the accused killers of a Fatah general.

POLAND: Poland began to enforce a European Union ban Sunday on all Russian-registered passenger cars seeking to enter the country — the latest in a series of sanctions on Russia in punishment for its war against Ukraine.

BERLIN: German police said Sunday dozens of people, including at least 26 officers, were injured during unrest surrounding an Eritrean cultural festival in the southwestern city of Stuttgart.

MIGRANTS: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged the swift return of "irregular" migrants to their home countries and a crackdown on the "brutal business" of migrant smuggling Sunday during a visit with Italy's premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.