The Winona County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an Elba man who was last seen late Monday evening.
The Winona County Sheriff's Department said missing Elba resident Bruce Wiza had been found Thursday and was OK.
When enacted, the Minnesota law makes marijuana legal in all states bordering Wisconsin except Iowa.
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”