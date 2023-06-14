Related to this story
Prosecutors: Kingsbury's body found bound, father of her children charged with murder and jailed on $1M bail
When a Fillmore County sheriff's deputy discovered Madeline Kingsbury's body in a rural culvert Wednesday, prosecutors say she was found with …
Cars lined County Road 9 south of Winona at the Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall on Saturday while hundreds gathered inside for a benefit hono…
Human remains found Wednesday north of Mabel have been confirmed to be those of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.
Adam Fravel, father to Madeline Kingsbury's children, arrested for her murder after remains found in Fillmore County
Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury and biological father to Kingsbury’s two children, has been arrested for second-degree murder.
