Related to this story
Most Popular
A 19-year old Winona man was arrested for second-degree assault after officers responded to a report of someone pointing a gun at people.
Police have made an arrest in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning that left at least six people injured in downtown La Crosse.
Several people were injured and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Winona school officials plan to treat marijuana offenses among underage students similar to how they would treat alcohol infractions when scho…
Kenneth Janz will lead Winona State University next year as interim president, bringing 15 years of experience as an administrator with the un…