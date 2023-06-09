Related to this story
Adam Fravel, father to Madeline Kingsbury's children, arrested for her murder after remains found in Fillmore County
Adam Fravel, ex-boyfriend of Madeline Kingsbury and biological father to Kingsbury’s two children, has been arrested for second-degree murder.
A Winona man was arrested for burglary and assault in the early morning hours Sunday after police say he broke into a home and assaulted the 6…
Winona County Sheriff: La Crosse man arrested for transporting 33 pounds of marijuana and 5 boxes of psychedelic mushrooms
The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested a La Crosse man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of 33 pounds of marijuana and psyche…
The children of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury will remain in the care of Kingsbury’s parents while the custody case plays out in fam…
Human remains found Wednesday north of Mabel have been confirmed to be those of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.