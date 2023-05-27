A beautiful ranch style home with lots to offer! The open concept main floor features a 14' stacked stone gas fireplace with built in cabinets and floating shelves. The large kitchen boasts an oversized 4'x 8-1/2' island with quartz countertops, backsplash, a gas range with custom range hood, pot filler, apron sink and a spacious hidden walk in pantry. The primary suite has a walk in closet, dual sinks, walk in tile shower with double shower heads and completes with a soaker tub. Two additional bedrooms located on the main floor. The customized mudroom has a bench, sink and custom floating shelves, washer and dryer. The main floor also features a large dining room, luxury vinyl plank, tile in the bathrooms, half bath and custom matte black metal railing leading you to the basement. The walk out basement offers 3 more large bedrooms, one functioning as a fitness room, 3/4 bath with dual vanity, huge living room and comes complete with a wet bar and fridge.