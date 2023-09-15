Simply Gorgeous! Welcome to 801 Spring Brook Drive... YOUR new home in the coveted and popular Spring Brook/Cobblestone neighborhood! This warm and inviting 5 bedroom 6,000 +/- SF home offers the ultimate in design, style and the WOW factor! The floor plan is perfect for raising a family and for entertaining all ages! The main level boasts the most favorable balance of open concept and defined living spaces with the state-of-the-art kitchen which will be a chef's dream, family room, living room, dining room, office and more. The upper level offers a work of art luxurious master suite, 2 bedrooms (with large walk in closets) that share a jack and jill bathroom, a fourth bedroom ensuite (with large walk in closet). The lower level provides the ultimate fun with a family room and wet bar, a media room and so much more. Outside there is a beautiful patio complete with a gas fire pit, a Sport Court and a flat yard. For the car enthusiast there are 2 heated 3 car garages! This is a must see!