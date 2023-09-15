Welcome to this incredible 28.5 acre Winona Equestrian property that offers a lifestyle every Rider dreams of having! The charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home combines the timeless appeal of a classic farmhouse with modern additions, making it a perfect blend of history and comfort. Elegantly designed with a style that remains true to its country setting, the farmhouse itself boasts a warm and inviting atmosphere. The property comes fully horse-ready with a 7-stall barn and a second stable with 2-stalls. For the equestrian enthusiast, the 160 x 72 foot Brickl Brothers built Indoor Riding Arena is a dream come true, providing year around riding and training opportunities. There are a variety of grassy paddocks, pastures and fields to turn your horses out or to ride in as well. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat to enjoy quality time with your horses or you want to pursue your equestrian dreams and organize events or offer boarding and training services, this property offers it all!