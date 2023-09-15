This stunning, one-of-a-kind property is said to be one of the largest residential properties within the city limits of Winona! 40 acres of lush forest nestled in the bluffs of Winona. The possibilities are endless! Recreation in your own backyard including a trout fishing stream, bow hunting, trails that connect to the city and St Mary's trail systems, and much, MUCH more! Not to mention a charming, three-bedroom home with main floor laundry, wide open kitchen with vaulted ceilings, and dining area with gorgeous property views of flora and fauna. Don't miss the opportunity of a lifetime!